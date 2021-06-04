FOX 7 Discussion: UFO report does not rule out, confirm sightings

The U.S. government is opening up about UFOs, but if you are hoping to hear big news about aliens, you'll likely be disappointed.

The U.S. government found no evidence that UFO sightings are linked to aliens visiting Earth, but they can't deny a link either.

Two officials briefed on a report due to Congress later this month say that the U.S. government can't give a definitive explanation of aerial phenomena, many spotted by military pilots. However, they do say the majority of the more than 120 sightings during the past two decades did not originate from the American military or U.S. government technology.

The full report will be released on June 25.

Ufologist Jane Kyle joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about a yet-to-be-released US government report on UFO sightings.

