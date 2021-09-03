FOX 7 Discussion: UT Austin to improve mental health crisis response
AUSTIN, Texas - UT police are partnering with professionally trained counselors to respond to mental health calls.
The mental health assistance and response team will be dispatched to mental health-related calls starting this fall.
Marla Craig, senior associate director for clinical services at the counseling and mental health center, joins FOX 7's Mike Warren to discuss the program.
