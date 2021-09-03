Expand / Collapse search

FOX 7 Discussion: UT Austin to improve mental health crisis response

By
Published 
FOX 7 Discussions
FOX 7 Austin

FOX 7 Discussion: UT Austin to Improve Mental Health Crisis Response

UT police are partnering with professionally trained counselors to respond to mental health calls. Marla Craig, senior associate director for clinical services at the counseling and mental health center, joins FOX 7's Mike Warren to discuss the program.

The mental health assistance and response team will be dispatched to mental health-related calls starting this fall.

Marla Craig, senior associate director for clinical services at the counseling and mental health center, joins FOX 7's Mike Warren to discuss the program.

___
