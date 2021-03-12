FOX 7 Discussion: UT data initiative tracks Texas vaccine pace

More than 2.5 million Texans are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

A new data tracker from the University of Texas shows how far along Texas is in reaching herd immunity. UT's site also provides information on COVID-19 vaccine providers, including location and how many vaccines they have, and on equity and access, including who is getting vaccines more often and where it might be hard to receive a vaccine.

Matt Worthington, Senior Project Manager for Data Initiatives at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at UT, joins Mike Warren to discuss the data initiative in greater detail.

