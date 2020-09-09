FOX 7 Discussion: Voting in 2020 election

The 2020 presidential election is November 3, and if you haven’t registered to vote yet, the time to do so is dwindling.

Experts say many voters will likely opt to mail in their ballot this year as a safety measure amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Considering widespread mail delays at the U.S. Postal Service, voters will need to act even earlier to make sure they’re registered and their ballot is delivered on time.

Luckily, a majority of states have made registering to vote more convenient for Americans.

Williamson County Elections Administrator, Chris Davis, joins Rebecca Thomas on FOX 7 Austin to talk about what the county is doing this year to make sure voters are protected from COVID-19 and to make sure your vote is counted.