Things to do in Austin this weekend: March 23-24

Spring is officially here, and so is NASCAR, a brewers festival in Hays County, a new ballet, and some live music.

NASCAR at COTA

NASCAR is in town Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24 at Circuit of the Americas.

Along with top-notch racing, fans can enjoy a full schedule of events, including a fan zone with live entertainment, music, prizes and games.

If you want to stay close to the action, there’s a wide variety of camping options available.

Dripping Springs Brewers Festival

The Dripping Springs Brewers Festival is happening on Saturday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Dripping Springs.

The festival celebrates the Hill Country region’s top craft brewers.

This year’s lineup features 15 brewers with more than 45 beer selections, plus live music and a variety of food choices.

Wristbands are required for beer tastings, and include a keepsake plastic mug and festival T-shirt.

"Poe: A Tale of Madness" by Ballet Austin

Ballet Austin presents Stephen Mill’s "Poe: A Tale of Madness" on stage at the Long Center.

The show explores the haunted life and works of Edgar Allan Poe with a commissioned score by award-winning composer Graham Reynolds.

Performances are Saturday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 24 at 3 p.m.

Marcia Ball and Friends

Marcia Ball is celebrating her birthday in style while raising funds for a very special nonprofit.

Join Marcia and friends at Antone's on Sunday, March 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a "pianorama" brunch.

Tickets are $50 and benefit Home Austin, a local nonprofit that provides housing opportunities for musicians and entertainers.

