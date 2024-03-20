Longhorn football coach Sarkisian named honorary starter for NASCAR cup race at COTA

article

University of Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian has been named the honorary starter for this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of The Americas.

Sarkisian will be waving the green flag from the frontstretch flag stand at the beginning of Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix race.

"It's such an honor to wave the green flag and kick off the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix here in the great city of Austin!" said Sarkisian, who will be attending his first NASCAR race. "I can't wait to get to the track for what is sure to be an exciting race for both the drivers and the fans. Like we say around here, ‘All Gas, No Brakes! Hook ‘em!’"

Sarkisian recently led the Texas Longhorns to a Big 12 championship in the team's final year before it moves to the SEC next season. It was also the first Big 12 Championship for the Longhorns in almost 15 years, having won it previously in 2009.

The Longhorns also made it to the College Football Playoffs for the first time in program history, but fell to the Washington Huskies in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

In addition to Sarkisian, Giancarlo Esposito and Skeet Ulrich, actors and stars of the upcoming AMC television series "Parish", will be serving in the other prominent dignitary roles. Esposito will serve as Grand Marshal and provide the "Start Your Engines" command. Ulrich will serve as the honorary Pace Car Driver.

The event will also bring together Sarkisian and former UT Longhorn Cameron Dicker, who currently plays for the Los Angeles Chargers. Dicker was a placekicker and punter at UT where he was named first-team All-Big 12 during the 2021 season. Dicker will provide the invocation prior to the start of the race.

The dignitary line up for Sunday's EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix NASCAR Cup Series race is:

Grand Marshal: Award-winning actor Giancarlo Esposito from AMC’s hit series "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" and highly anticipated "Parish"

Honorary Starter: University of Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian

Honorary Pace Car Driver: Actor Skeet Ulrich, known for his roles in the CW television series "Riverdale," movie "Scream" and upcoming AMC/AMC+ series "Parish"

Honorary Race Officials: EchoPark Automotive President Jeff Dyke, Chief Operating Officer Tim Keen, Chief Marketing Officer Dino Bernacchi

Official Welcome: Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith

Driver Introductions: DJ Cassandra

National Anthem: San Antonio police officer Rebecca Vermeulen

Arrival of American Flag: Re/Max Skydive Team

Presentation of Colors: ATCEMS Honor Guard

Invocation: Los Angeles Chargers placekicker Cameron Dicker

The dignitary line up for Saturday's Focused Health 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race:

Grand Marshal: Country music star and Fort Worth, Texas native Cody Jinks

Honorary Starter: Focused Health PR Manager and Navy veteran Rebecca Walters

National Anthem: Christian recording artist Payton Keller

Arrival of American Flag: Re/Max Skydive Team

Color Guard: ATCEMS Honor Guard

Invocation: Meg Weatherman, wife of NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Kyle Weatherman

Victory Lane Trophy Presenters: Focused Health co-founders Shawn Hold and Larry Cassar

The dignitary line up for Saturday's XPEL 225 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race:

Grand Marshal: XPEL Senior Director of Sales Chris Hardy

Honorary Starter: XPEL customer with Texas Tint Mitch Genova

God Bless America: Christian recording artist Payton Keller

Presentation of the Colors: ATCEMS Honor Guard

Invocation: NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell

Victory Lane Trophy Presenter: XPEL customer and owner of Sun Stoppers Mike Burke

