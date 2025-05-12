Fox attacks people on San Marcos trails, says city

article

The city of San Marcos is investigating reports of fox attacks on city trails.

Recent fox attacks on city trails

What we know:

The city says that a fox had reportedly attacked people on Sunday, May 11, near the Beatrice, Dante and Ripheus trails in the Purgatory Creek Natural Area.

Four people are receiving medical care and two were bitten.

What you can do:

While the area remains open, the city is urging residents and visitors to avoid these trails until further notice.

Anyone who has had contact with the fox is urged to call Animal Services at 512-805-2655.

The city is also urging residents to make sure their pets are up-to-date on their vaccinations. For more information, click here.