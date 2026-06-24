Woman found dead at South Austin complex may have been trying to meet someone: APD

The Brief APD releasing new information in woman's murder at South Austin apartment complex APD is also looking for tips from the public Francesca Ortiz's body was found on June 17; her cause of death was ruled blunt force trauma



The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in solving the murder of a woman at a South Austin apartment complex last week.

APD has also released some new details from the investigation.

The Latest:

APD homicide detective Israel Pina spoke at a news conference to share the latest in the investigation.

Pina said that 40-year-old Francesca Ortiz's body was found nude and with blunt force trauma outside Building 2 at the Waters at Bluff Springs apartment complex on the afternoon of June 17.

Police so far have uncovered Ring camera footage of Ortiz walking around that building the night before at around 11:45 p.m. She was seen knocking on doors, and police believe she may have been looking for someone or trying to meet someone, but do not believe she ever made contact with them.

Francesca Ortiz (Austin Police Department)

Pina did not go into specifics about what happened to Ortiz, but said it was "devastating" and a "shock to the conscience," as well as called the suspect or suspects a "monster" and a "very violent individual."

The motive behind her murder is also unknown or unclear as Pina says she was found with items of value on her.

There is also evidence that the major assault happened where her body was found and that she had been placed there not long before her body was found and reported to police, says Pina.

Police have also been in contact with Ortiz's family and say they are cooperating with the investigation.

The backstory:

Ortiz's body was found in a grassy area behind a building at the Waters at Bluff Springs complex on Wednesday, June 17.

In a press briefing that night, APD said that Austin 911 had received multiple calls at the complex at around 1:37 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Ortiz with trauma to her body.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:50 p.m.

The investigation thus far has shown that she was at the complex earlier, around midnight, trying to visit someone. Between that time and when officers discovered her body, she "suffered injuries resulting in her death" and her body was left in a field behind one of the buildings.

An autopsy has ruled her cause of death was blunt force trauma.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact APD at 512-477-3588 or Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

Detectives are also asking for any information from anyone who was in the area between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, or those with knowledge of the incident. They are also asking for anyone who may have had contact with Ortiz or knows where she was living to contact police.

Anyone with photos, videos or other evidence can share those materials through this link. Specifically, investigators would like video or audio recordings from security cameras, doorbell cameras, vehicle cameras or other recording devices in the area.

This is being investigated as Austin's 29th homicide of 2026.