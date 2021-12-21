Franklin Barbecue closes dining room again due to COVID-19

Franklin Barbecue closed its dining room for the week after multiple team members tested positive for COVID-19. The restaurant made the announcement on its Facebook page.

The barbecue restaurant plans on reopening on Tuesday, December 28.

"Our dining room will be closed this week. We’ve had multiple team members test positive for Covid 19. Luckily for these folks their symptoms so far are mild and they are resting and recovering at home," the Facebook post said. "Due to the absence of these team members, we don’t have enough staff to operate. It takes a village to run this restaurant and we hope to have enough healthy folks in time to reopen next Tuesday."

The restaurant said it would contact people who had existing orders via email.

