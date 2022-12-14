Mother pushes for answers in mysterious death of Fredericksburg teens

Lisa Treviño and her daughter, Ana, laid flowers and birthday balloons in front of a vacant unit at the Ten19 apartments in Fredericksburg.

Treviño’s daughter, Azalyia Hernandez, would have turned 18 Wednesday, Dec. 14.

"[The roses] were dipped with glitter because she was always outshining everybody," said Treviño.

Azalyia planned to join the Airforce to pay for her education as a vet or neurosurgeon, but she never got the chance. She died in the apartment on Nov. 22, 2020, along with her schoolmate, Eliza "Ellie" Maurer.

The girls' bodies were discovered after an early morning fire. Autopsy results indicate the teens died of smoke inhalation.

Former Fredericksburg Police Chief Steve Wetz said the case was being investigated as a homicide until it could be proven otherwise. His successor Brian Vorauer did not respond to request for comment.

"It’s been hush, hush. I don’t know if it’s because it’s a tourist town, and they don’t want this to come out," said Treviño.

She said rumors have consumed the case. She receives multiple anonymous social media messages each week telling gruesome tales of the girls' fate. She said the messages spike around her daughter’s birthday and the anniversary of her death.

Treviño said the apartment was being rented by the mother of a young man Ellie was dating. He moved out and Ellie was staying in the apartment. Treviño was told the two were without adult supervision that evening. However, Azalyia’s Snapchat videos Treviño shared with FOX 7 Austin for the first time indicate men, or boys, may have been coming to the apartment around 4 a.m. The fire was called in around 5:10 a.m.

"The reason why it’s so hard is because you walk around, and you’ve got to smile to these people when you don’t even know what they’re thinking or what they’re saying or if they were involved," said Treviño.