Free admission at Texas State Parks on Nov. 2
TEXAS - On Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, everyone can visit a state park for the day for free. There are 89 Texas State Parks.
The free admission is in honor of Texas State Parks Day, a tradition that was started at the centennial celebration in 2023.
Guests at Texas State parks can enjoy day-use activities like wildlife watching, walking, hiking, park programs, biking, swimming, paddleboarding, and more.
Ahead of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, Texas State Parks reminds visitors of Parkland Passports available to veterans, active duty and Gold Star family members. These passports are available at no cost and grant the cardholder free entry to all Texas State Parks.
What they're saying:
"We hope that Texas State Parks Day will inspire all Texans to get outside and explore what our great state has to offer," said Rodney Franklin, State Parks Division Director. "We encourage you to spend time with family and discover what makes our state parks so special."
"Texas Parks and Wildlife and state parks join everyone in expressing our appreciation to veterans and the service men and women of our military," said Franklin." We thank you all for your service and hope you enjoy the cooler fall weather and beautiful colors in one of Texas’ state parks!"
Do I need to make reservations?
Reservations are recommended and can be made online. Parks will operate as they normally do and will limit admissions based on park capacity. All other fees will still apply on that day.
Texas State Park Events for Nov. 2
Birding Hike
Nov 2 at 8:00a
Brazos Bend State Park
Brazos Bend State Park is home to over 300 species of birds making it the perfect place to bird-watch all year round!
Frog Pond Frolic
Nov 2 at 9:00a
Enchanted Rock State Natural Area
Join a ranger for a short hike out to Frog Pond and explore some of the aquatic life of the park!
Sunday Honey Creek Guided Walk
Nov 2 at 9:00a
Honey Creek State Natural Area
Experience the natural and cultural history of Honey Creek!
Prairie on Fire: A Hike of New Growth
Nov 2 at 9:00a
Galveston Island State Park
Experience Galveston Island’s wild side in a way few ever have!
Photography 101: Birding
Nov 2 at 9:00a
Lake Corpus Christi State Park
Join us for a beginner and family friendly introduction to bird photography - even with just your phone! This is a 60 Minutes with Mike program.
All About Us: a Guided Hike
Nov 2 at 10:00a
Brazos Bend State Park
Join us to experience the park, like it's your first time, on our Creekfield Lake Trail.
Nature Center Hours
Nov 2 at 10:00a
Stephen F. Austin State Park
Discover, Learn, and Play at the Nature Center!
Guided Hike with a Ranger
Nov 2 at 10:00a
Inks Lake State Park
Join a Ranger on a hike to the Devil's Waterhole!
Mission History Tour
Nov 2 at 10:00a
Goliad State Park & Historic Site
Enjoy a guided history tour of Mission Espiritu Santo as you learn about life in and around the mission during the Spanish Colonial Era.
Palo Duro Geology Hike
Nov 2 at 10:00a
Palo Duro Canyon State Park
Uncover the secrets of the canyon’s rocks and see the landscape like never before!
Track Talk
Nov 2 at 10:00a
Dinosaur Valley State Park
Gather round and hear the 113-million-year-old story of our dinosaur tracks!
Solar Powered Crafts
Nov 2 at 10:30a
Mustang Island State Park
Come make arts and crafts using the power of the sun! Fun for all ages!
Overlook Hike
Nov 2 at 11:00a
Dinosaur Valley State Park
Grab your boots and join a ranger for a hike to the best view in the park!
Binoculars 101
Nov 2 at 12:00p
Inks Lake State Park
Learn how to properly use binoculars to view wildlife and the beautiful scenery of Inks Lake!
Día De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Celebration
Nov 2 at 2:00p
Lake Bob Sandlin State Park
Join us to learn about and celebrate preserving Hispanic and cemetery heritage.
Skins and Skulls
Nov 2 at 2:00p
Inks Lake State Park
Come discover some of the amazing creatures found here at the park and have a chance to interact with real skins and skulls!
Skins and Skulls
Nov 2 at 2:00p
Palo Duro Canyon State Park
Explore the wildlife of the canyon up close and discover the fascinating adaptations of its animals!
Electric Tram Tour
Nov 2 at 2:00p
Estero Llano Grande State Park
Join us on a narrated ranger-driven, two-hour tour of the park in a quiet electric tram. Reservations required: (956) 565-3919.
Shell and Tell
Nov 2 at 3:00p
Mustang Island State Park
Get hands on with coastal curiosities and the shells of creatures that help shape our shores and society!
Texas Parklands Passports
You may qualify for a free Texas Parklands Passport. Parkland Passport benefits apply only to the pass holder. Some Parkland Passports extend benefits to one companion. Parkland Passports do not guarantee entry if the park has reached capacity.
The Source: Information in this article is from Texas Parks & Wildlife.