Free admission at Texas State Parks on Nov. 2

article

The Brief All 89 Texas State Parks will offer free day-use admission to all visitors on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. The free admission day is in honor of Texas State Parks Day, a new tradition started in 2023. Reservations are strongly recommended due to capacity limits, and all other fees (like camping) will still apply.



On Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, everyone can visit a state park for the day for free. There are 89 Texas State Parks.

The free admission is in honor of Texas State Parks Day, a tradition that was started at the centennial celebration in 2023.

Guests at Texas State parks can enjoy day-use activities like wildlife watching, walking, hiking, park programs, biking, swimming, paddleboarding, and more.

Ahead of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, Texas State Parks reminds visitors of Parkland Passports available to veterans, active duty and Gold Star family members. These passports are available at no cost and grant the cardholder free entry to all Texas State Parks.

What they're saying:

"We hope that Texas State Parks Day will inspire all Texans to get outside and explore what our great state has to offer," said Rodney Franklin, State Parks Division Director. "We encourage you to spend time with family and discover what makes our state parks so special."

"Texas Parks and Wildlife and state parks join everyone in expressing our appreciation to veterans and the service men and women of our military," said Franklin." We thank you all for your service and hope you enjoy the cooler fall weather and beautiful colors in one of Texas’ state parks!"

Do I need to make reservations?

Reservations are recommended and can be made online. Parks will operate as they normally do and will limit admissions based on park capacity. All other fees will still apply on that day.

Texas State Park Events for Nov. 2

Nov 2 at 8:00a

Brazos Bend State Park

Brazos Bend State Park is home to over 300 species of birds making it the perfect place to bird-watch all year round!

Nov 2 at 9:00a

Enchanted Rock State Natural Area

Join a ranger for a short hike out to Frog Pond and explore some of the aquatic life of the park!

Nov 2 at 9:00a

Honey Creek State Natural Area

Experience the natural and cultural history of Honey Creek!

Nov 2 at 9:00a

Galveston Island State Park

Experience Galveston Island’s wild side in a way few ever have!

Nov 2 at 9:00a

Lake Corpus Christi State Park

Join us for a beginner and family friendly introduction to bird photography - even with just your phone! This is a 60 Minutes with Mike program.

Nov 2 at 10:00a

Brazos Bend State Park

Join us to experience the park, like it's your first time, on our Creekfield Lake Trail.

Nov 2 at 10:00a

Stephen F. Austin State Park

Discover, Learn, and Play at the Nature Center!

Nov 2 at 10:00a

Inks Lake State Park

Join a Ranger on a hike to the Devil's Waterhole!

Nov 2 at 10:00a

Goliad State Park & Historic Site

Enjoy a guided history tour of Mission Espiritu Santo as you learn about life in and around the mission during the Spanish Colonial Era.

Nov 2 at 10:00a

Palo Duro Canyon State Park

Uncover the secrets of the canyon’s rocks and see the landscape like never before!

Nov 2 at 10:00a

Dinosaur Valley State Park

Gather round and hear the 113-million-year-old story of our dinosaur tracks!

Nov 2 at 10:30a

Mustang Island State Park

Come make arts and crafts using the power of the sun! Fun for all ages!

Nov 2 at 11:00a

Dinosaur Valley State Park

Grab your boots and join a ranger for a hike to the best view in the park!

Nov 2 at 12:00p

Inks Lake State Park

Learn how to properly use binoculars to view wildlife and the beautiful scenery of Inks Lake!

Nov 2 at 2:00p

Lake Bob Sandlin State Park

Join us to learn about and celebrate preserving Hispanic and cemetery heritage.

Nov 2 at 2:00p

Inks Lake State Park

Come discover some of the amazing creatures found here at the park and have a chance to interact with real skins and skulls!

Nov 2 at 2:00p

Palo Duro Canyon State Park

Explore the wildlife of the canyon up close and discover the fascinating adaptations of its animals!

Nov 2 at 2:00p

Estero Llano Grande State Park

Join us on a narrated ranger-driven, two-hour tour of the park in a quiet electric tram. Reservations required: (956) 565-3919.

Nov 2 at 3:00p

Mustang Island State Park

Get hands on with coastal curiosities and the shells of creatures that help shape our shores and society!

You may qualify for a free Texas Parklands Passport. Parkland Passport benefits apply only to the pass holder. Some Parkland Passports extend benefits to one companion. Parkland Passports do not guarantee entry if the park has reached capacity.