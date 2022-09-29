Free concert in Domain NORTHSIDE featuring The Wrecks

article

Head out Domain NORTHSIDE on September 30 for a free concert with The Wrecks and featuring opener Mothé.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

The Wrecks will begin their performance on the custom 30,000-square-foot mural located on the rooftop off Rock Rose Avenue (above Perry’s Steakhouse).

The audience waiting below will get to see the rooftop performance via a live stream at the stage located on Domain Boulevard across from Restoration Boulevard.

The band will then descend from the rooftop and join the crowd on the street to continue the show.

The free event will also feature pop-up bars, yard games, and photo opportunities.

