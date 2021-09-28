Free COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Austin-Travis County for Sept. 28-Oct. 1

Free COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be open around Travis County for events from Sep. 28 through Oct. 1, says the county.

Clinics are open to all eligible individuals without registration or appointment and require neither identification nor insurance.

At this time, the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine authorized for ages 12 – 17. The consent of a parent or guardian is required for ages 12 - 17, and the parent or guardian must be present.

Anyone who needs the COVID-19 vaccine can also use Travis County’s online calendar and map to find vaccine events taking place around the County.

Austin-Travis County entered Stage 4 of the COVID-19 risk-based guidelines Tuesday. However, Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes said, even though the 7-day moving averages of new COVID-19 cases, hospital admissions, and positivity rates have declined, hospitals and ICUs remain at critical levels.

Tuesday, September 28

Ana Lark Center (APH)

Location: 1400 Tillery St. Austin, TX 78721

Time: 1 pm – 7 pm

Vaccine: Pfizer (12 and up)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)

Location: 835 W. Rundberg Ln. Austin, TX 78758

Time: 3 pm – 8 pm

Vaccines: Moderna (18 and up), Pfizer (12 and up)

Southeast Library (APH)

Location: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Austin, TX 78744

Time: 3 pm – 8 pm

Vaccines: Moderna (18 and up), Pfizer (12 and up)

Langford Elementary School (Travis County)

Location: 2206 Blue Meadow Dr. Austin, TX 78744

Time: 4 pm – 8 pm

Vaccine: Pfizer (12 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

Location: 9111 FM 812 Austin, TX 78719

Time: 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Vaccine: Pfizer (12 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

Location: 8807 Cameron Rd. Austin, TX 78754

Time: 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Vaccine: Pfizer (12 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

Location: 6506 Decker Ln. Austin, TX 78724

Time: 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Vaccine: Pfizer (12 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

Location: 6759 FM 535 Cedar Creek, TX 78612

Time: 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Vaccine: Pfizer (12 and up)

Wednesday, September 29

Delco Activity Center (APH)

Location: 4601 Pecan Brook Dr. Austin, TX 78724

Time: 9 am – 12 pm

Vaccines: Moderna (18 and up), Pfizer (12 and up)

Ana Lark Center (APH)

Location: 1400 Tillery St. Austin, TX 78721

Time: 9 am – 4 pm

Vaccine: Pfizer (12 and up)

Austin Community College – Northridge Campus (APH)

Location: 11928 Stonehollow Dr. Austin, TX 78758

Time: 10 am – 12 pm

Vaccines: Moderna (18 and up), Pfizer (12 and up)

Pflugerville Library (APH)

Location: 1008 W. Pfluger St. Pflugerville, TX 78660

Time: 2 pm – 7 pm

Vaccines: Moderna (18 and up), Pfizer (12 and up)

La Finca Supermercado (Travis County)

Location: 9616 N. Lamar Blvd. Austin, TX 78753

Time: 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Vaccine: Pfizer (12 and up)

La Michoacana Meat Market (Travis County)

Location: 2237B E. Riverside Dr. Austin, TX 78741

Time: 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Vaccine: Pfizer (12 and up)

El Rancho Supermercado – Research (Travis County)

Location: 8752 Research Blvd. Austin, TX 78758

Time: 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Vaccine: Pfizer (12 and up)

El Rancho Supermercado – Berkman (Travis County)

Location: 6800 Berkman Dr. Austin, TX 78723

Time: 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Vaccine: Pfizer (12 and up)

Thursday, September 30

Delco Activity Center (APH)

Location: 4601 Pecan Brook Dr. Austin, TX 78724

Time: 9 am – 12 pm

Vaccines: Moderna (18 and up), Pfizer (12 and up)

Ana Lark Center (APH)

Location: 1400 Tillery St. Austin, TX 78721

Time: 9 am – 4 pm

Vaccine: Pfizer (12 and up)

Cook Elementary School (Travis County)

Location: 1511 Cripple Creek Austin, TX 78758

Time: 4 pm – 8 pm

Vaccine: Pfizer (12 and up)

All Saints Presbyterian Church (APH)

Location: 7808 Rialto Blvd. Austin, TX 78735

Time: 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Vaccines: Moderna (18 and up), Pfizer (12 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

Location: 9111 FM 812 Austin, TX 78719

Time: 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Vaccine: Pfizer (12 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

Location: 8807 Cameron Rd. Austin, TX 78754

Time: 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Vaccine: Pfizer (12 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

Location: 6506 Decker Ln. Austin, TX 78724

Time: 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Vaccine: Pfizer (12 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

Location: 6759 FM 535 Cedar Creek, TX 78612

Time: 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Vaccine: Pfizer (12 and up)

Friday, October 1

Delco Activity Center (APH)

Location: 4601 Pecan Brook Dr. Austin, TX 78724

Time: 9 am – 12 pm

Vaccines: Moderna (18 and up), Pfizer (12 and up)

Consulate General of Mexico (Travis County)

Location: 5202 E. Ben White Blvd. #150 Austin, TX 78741

Time: 9 am – 1 pm

Vaccine: Pfizer (12 and up)

Austin Community College – Eastview Campus (Travis County)

Location: 3401 Webberville Rd. Austin, TX 78702

Time: 10 am – 4 pm

Vaccine: Pfizer (12 and up)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)

Location: 835 W. Rundberg Ln. Austin, TX 78758

Time: 3 pm – 8 pm

Vaccines: Moderna (18 and up), Pfizer (12 and up)

Southeast Library (APH)

Location: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Austin, TX 78744

Time: 3 pm – 8 pm

Vaccines: Moderna (18 and up), Pfizer (12 and up)

La Mexicana Market (Travis County)

Location: 5717 South IH 35 Frontage Rd., Austin, TX 78744

Time: 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Vaccine: Pfizer (12 and up)

Poco Loco Supermercado – Cameron (Travis County)

Location: 6305 Cameron Rd. Austin, TX 78723

Time: 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Vaccine: Pfizer (12 and up)

Poco Loco Supermercado - Airport (Travis County)

Location: 1148 Airport Blvd. Austin, TX 78702

Time: 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Vaccine: Pfizer (12 and up)

Poco Loco Supermercado – Ben White (Travis County)

Location: 611 W. Ben White Blvd. Austin, TX 78704

Time: 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Vaccine: Pfizer (12 and up)

