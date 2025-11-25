Free holiday meals: H-E-B Feast of Sharing held at Palmer Events Center

The Brief H-E-B Feast of Sharing being held at Palmer Events Center today from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Event is free and open to the public Holiday meal will include turkey, dressing, green beans, roll, gravy and pie



H-E-B is once again holding its annual Feast of Sharing to help provide a free holiday meal for people in the community.

The backstory:

The Feast of Sharing is a series of festive gatherings held by H-E-B that serve meals at dinners throughout the state of Texas and in Mexico.

The free feasts are open to the public, and they are filled with music and food and the aim is to help bring together family, friends and neighbors.

Feast of Sharing launched in 1989 and H-E-B says it helps the company give thanks to its loyal customers and is also an important part of H-E-B's Hunger Relief Program, which works all year to prevent hunger.

When and where is this year's Feast of Sharing in Austin?

This year's Feast of Sharing in Austin is being held at the Palmer Events Center located at 900 Barton Springs Road.

It will be taking place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m (CT).

Doors open at 3:40 p.m. (CT), which will be followed about 10 minutes later by a presentation of colors, the National Anthem and an opening ceremony.

CapMetro is helping people cover the ride to event. Use the Umo app and enter this code to ride free to the event: CM-IIR3-TTZG

What is being served and what other activities will there be?

The holiday meal is prepared by the H-E-B Mobile Kitchen and it will include turkey, dressing, green beans, gravy, pie and a roll.

H-E-B Pharmacy and UT RX students will be on-site to administer FREE flu shots at a Community Connection Resource Fair.

The Contemporary Austin Museum is supporting the kid’s area with crafts and turkey hats. Near the entrance driveway, guests can also interact with Austin Fire Department firefighters and tour both the AFD fire truck, and Colorado River Alliance Mobile River Unit.

Entertainment lineup includes The Beatles Tribute band, The Fabtones, Chief Cleopatra, Floyd Domino, DJ Kickit and the Ange K Band.

By the numbers:

H-E-B says its Feast of Sharing gatherings serve more than 340,000 meals at 34 dinners throughout Texas and Mexico.

In the more than three decades since H-E-B started the celebrations, volunteers have helped serve more than five million meals.

More than 1,000 H-E-B partners and community volunteers help serve the holiday meal.

The FAVOR delivery team is also delivering 200 meals to families at SAFE Alliance of Austin and to the medical professionals at Dell Children’s Medical Center.

H-E-B says it expects to serve more than 10,000 holiday meals this season.

The Source: Information from interview with Senior Director of H-E-B Public Affairs Heidi Post and press release from Giant Noise.



