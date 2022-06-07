Organizations partner up to offer free summer meals to Austin families

Central Health, Sendero Health Plans and the Central Texas Food Bank are partnering to offer free lunchtime meals for Travis County children up to 18 years old and their families.

Families can visit the Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis Drive, Austin, Texas, 78741, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday to collect their free summer meals.

Adults must be accompanied by their children to receive a meal. Masks are required onsite. The program ends Aug. 5.

There’s no enrollment or cost required. On Fridays, families will be given a care package of snacks for the weekend.

For more information, call (512) 978-9807. Free parking is available behind the center.