Texas flooding: Lt. Governor urges DSHS not to grant license to Camp Mystic

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is urging the Texas Department of State Health Services not to license Camp Mystic for the 2026 summer season.

This comes after a federal lawsuit was filed Monday against six DSHS officials alleging that they licensed the nearly century-old camp despite it not having a written and posted evacuation plan per state law, leading to the deaths of 27 campers and counselors.

The letter, addressed to DSHS Commissioner Jennifer Shuford, one of the lawsuit's co-defendants, says that DSHS should not grant Camp Mystic a license until "these deaths are investigated and any necessary corrective actions are taken to ensure this never happens again."

The letter also states that both the Texas House and Senate have established general investigating committees to look into the events of the deadly July 4th floods. Those committees are expected to meet later this spring.

His letter did not address the pending lawsuit against DSHS officials.

Twenty-five campers and two counselors died in the devastating July 4th floods that swept through Central Texas. One camper, Cecilia "Cile" Steward of Austin, has yet to be found more than seven months later.

Camp Mystic has previously announced plans to reopen this upcoming summer, drawing criticism and even a lawsuit from Cile's parents earlier this month seeking to stop the reopening.

Camp Mystic is also at the center of multiple lawsuits filed on behalf of the parents of "Heaven's 27", all claiming gross negligence and reckless disregard for safety, as well as alleging that the camp and its owners ignored weather warnings and ordered campers to stay inside cabins as floodwaters rose.