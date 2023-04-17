Free Zilker Shuttle returns this summer

Just in time for summer, the Zilker Shuttle returns.

The free shuttle service to Zilker Metropolitan Park will pick up at the One Texas Center parking garage from Saturday, May 27 through Monday, September 4.

The Zilker Shuttle runs every Saturday and Sunday, and during Memorial Day, the 4th of July and Labor Day holidays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Just park in the One Texas Center parking garage, located at 505 Barton Springs Rd., and get your parking ticket validated by the shuttle driver.

The drop-off location is at Zilker Playground/Barton Springs Spillway, a two-minute walk to Barton Springs Pool. No dogs or other pets are allowed on the shuttle.

For more information, visit AustinTexas.gov/Zilker.