Friend of Caldwell County deputy killed in North Austin speaks about his legacy

The Brief Off-duty Caldwell County deputy constable killed in shooting outside Austin bar A friend of the late deputy spoke about his legacy Two suspects have been charged



We're learning more about the off-duty deputy who was killed over the weekend at a North Austin nightclub.

Aaron Armstrong was a deputy with Caldwell County Precinct 3. A friend of the deputy spoke about his legacy.

What they're saying:

"He devoted a lot of his personal time to literally keeping people safe, he worked in security, he worked in law enforcement, he was constantly helping people," said family friend Sarah Kenoyer.

Friends describe Deputy Constable Aaron Armstrong as a dedicated public servant both on and off the job.

Armstrong had served with the Caldwell County Constables Office Precinct 3 for over a year and previously worked with the Smithville Police Department.

"There was a point in time where some friends of mine wanted to learn gun safety. He came and taught a whole group of women. He was so patient, so kind he shared his own time, he came on his own free will, didn’t ever charge us a cent, he just wanted people to be safe," said Kenoyer.

Caldwell County Deputy Aaron Armstrong

Sarah Kenoyer met Armstrong when he worked security at her church in northwest Austin. She says he quickly became a Sunday morning staple.

"Aaron was definitely not shy. He was friendly and outgoing, the kindest face, always with a smile. He was always about other people," said Kenoyer.

The loss is being felt across the entire law enforcement community. Flowers and a wreath now sit at the Constables Precinct 3 office in his honor.

"This is a very hard day, and we are all absolutely broken by the loss of our deputy, Aaron Armstrong," said Steve Ou, Sgt. Caldwell County Precinct 3 Office.

Precinct 3 said they are taking time to mourn the loss of one of their own.

What happened to Deputy Constable Aaron Armstrong?

The backstory:

On Sunday, Jan. 4, Austin police say Armstrong was shot after an altercation outside the nightclub he had worked as a security officer for years. Armstrong was transported to a hospital where he died.

"It is a process that is heartbreaking for everybody in this city. A police officer was killed in my city and that's how we should feel about this. It is unacceptable he was murdered. He was executed in that parking lot of that club," said APD Chief Lisa Davis.

38-year-old Thomas Vances has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is facing four other unrelated felonies and one misdemeanor.

22-year-old Ronaldo Ernesto Colindres-Simon has been charged with second-degree felony assault on a peace officer and is being held in the Travis County Jail on a $100,000 bond.