Frost Bank, Spurs Give award Huston-Tillotson University $100K grant

Frost Bank and Spurs Give have partnered to award Huston-Tillotson University (HT) a $100,000 grant.

This grant is a continuation of Frost Bank and Spurs Give’s commitment to "Operation Renovation," which they say strives to enhance facility infrastructures that provide students with safe places to play and learn, while acquiring the valuable life lessons gained through teamwork and competition.

HT is Austin’s oldest institution of higher learning and the only historically black college and university located in Central Texas. HT says the funding will be used to renovate existing areas and create new spaces that promote physical, mental and emotional well-being for students.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

HT says updates include resurfacing the outdoor basketball and tennis courts, along with new equipment for players and seating for fans. These improvements will be open to students and the community so they can practice and compete in tennis, basketball and other outdoor matches.

Additionally, the project includes creating areas on campus that will promote mental and emotional wellness. Spaces inside and outside residence halls will be transformed into therapeutic and meditative areas for the campus community. Outdoor seating, hammocks, lighting, and improved aesthetics will also be installed.

"From the very beginning of my presidency, the Frost Bank and the Spurs organization have been invaluable partners in supporting our students and our mission," said Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette, President and CEO of Huston-Tillotson University. "This grant is yet another anchoring of that partnership, another indelible investment in our students and is greatly appreciated."

Advertisement

Spurs basketball player Derrick White surprised members of men’s basketball team earlier this month to share news of the announcement during a Zoom meeting. White says they talked about the grant, White’s basketball journey from college to the NBA and he says he inspired them to continue to work hard toward their dreams.

"You have to believe in yourselves and you have to believe that the work you put in is going to set you up in a good position to succeed," Spurs player Derrick White said. "I trust that there is a bigger plan than me and I try to take every day as an opportunity to get better. A little better each day turns into bigger things over time. I’m excited for you guys and I can’t wait until I can get down there and check out the improvements in person."

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

In a press release Spurs Give stated:

"On behalf of Frost Bank and Spurs Give, we invite the community to "Get in the Game!" during Amplify Austin Day taking place March 4-5. Amplify Austin is the city’s annual day of giving aimed at building a transformative collective impact for more than 700 local nonprofits. The community can help us support HT by making an online donation to HT’s Amplify Fund. Your investment will support the continued growth and expansion of the university, while preserving the historic campus for years to come."