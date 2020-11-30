Frost hosting holiday event to benefit Central Texas Food Bank

Banking, investments, and insurance company Frost is hosting a socially distanced event to help celebrate the holidays and collect good to benefit the Central Texas Food Bank.

The event is being held on Thursday, December 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Lamar Union Plaza located at 1100 South Lamar Boulevard. It will be a drive-through event and is free and open to the public.

Attendees are asked to donate unopened non-perishable food items like peanut butter, canned goods, and cereal.

While supplies last, those who donate five or more items will receive a $10 "Frost It Forward" card that organizers say can be used "to spread generosity and the power of optimism."

Those who attend can also take a selfie at a nearby Opt for Optimism mural and post the selfie on social media which will then be entered into a drawing for gift cards at participating businesses.

Frost operates 152 financial centers across Texas, including 16 in the Austin region.