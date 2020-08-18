Ft. Hood soldier dies from injuries after providing help at crash scene

Officials at Fort Hood have released the name of the soldier who died from injuries he suffered while providing help at a crash scene on U.S. Highway 190 and Interstate 14 in Killeen.

22-year-old Spc. Cole Jakob Aton entered the Army in March 2018 as an Army Patriot Launching Station Enhanced Operator-Maintainer and has been assigned to the 1st Battalion, 44th Artillery Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade since August 2018.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Officials say Aton was from Science Hill, Kentucky and his awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

"The command wishes to express its condolences to the families and friends of Specialist Jakob Aton, and all who have been affected by this tragic accident. Specialist Aton was a professional, committed to the mission. His selfless service and care for others are in keeping with the highest traditions of the "Lightning Brigade" and our Army. The entire team is heartbroken. Our priority right now is to take care of his family, ensuring they have all the resources they need during this critical time," said Col. Ethan Hall, commander 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, in a news release.

The crash, which happened on August 12, is currently under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS