'Fully involved' fire burns down house under construction in central Austin: AFD

Fire crews responded to a fully involved house fire in central Austin Saturday morning.

Courtesy Austin Fire Department. ( )

The Austin Fire Department said that there was a structure fire in the 3100 block of White Rock Drive in the Allandale neighborhood of central Austin.

The fire fully involved a house that was under construction in that neighborhood. AFD said the fire extended to the Delta side exposure.

No civilian or fire injuries were reported by AFD, and the fire remains under investigation.