Fun activities and events at Circuit of the Americas
AUSTIN, Texas - Formula 1 may be the most popular thing out at the Circuit of the Americas but it's not just F1 cars that get to go on the tracks. You can too although in a different form of transportation.
Below is a look at some of the fun activities and events you can do at COTA.
BIKE NIGHT
Bicyclists can ride on the COTA's famous racetrack every Tuesday for Bike Night where bikers can cruise and not worry about traffic.
COTA KARTING
NASCAR is coming to COTA in May but you can get into the spirit of things now.
AUSTIN OPERA
Austin Opera returns to live performances with an outdoor staging of the opera classic "Tosca".