Fundraiser held for Mustang Ridge police officer diagnosed with cancer

A fundraiser was held Friday morning for a Mustang Ridge police officer.

Patrol Sgt. Hector Solis was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in September 2021. Sgt. Solis used to work for the Austin Police Department (APD) before Mustang Ridge PD.

The Mayor of Mustang Ridge and retired Austin fire captain David Bunn, Mustang Ridge Police Officer Norman Koger and Travis County Fire Rescue ESD 11 FF Farrell all participated in fundraising efforts.

All three volunteered to get tased in efforts to raise money for Sgt. Solis.

A raffle took place throughout the event, vendors, local gyms and local restaurants were in attendance Friday morning.