Funeral service held for HPD Senior Officer William "Bill" Jeffrey

Family, friends and colleagues gathered in Houston on Monday to remember Houston Police Department Senior Officer William "Bill" Jeffrey.

Senior Officer Jeffrey was killed in the line of duty last week while executing an arrest warrant.

A funeral procession is held Monday morning for HPD Senior Officer William "Bill" Jeffrey.

On Monday morning, HPD escorted Senior Officer Jeffrey’s casket from the Klein Funeral Home in Tomball to Grace Church Houston on the Gulf Freeway.

HPD Major Offenders Division officers and the HPD Honor Guard escorted Senior Officer Jeffrey’s flag-draped casket into the church.

HPD Major Offenders Division officers and the HPD Honor Guard escort Senior Officer William "Bill" Jeffrey’s flag-draped casket into Grace Church.

The service began at 10 a.m. and was followed by the rendering of honors outside of the church.

Senior Officer Jeffrey joined HPD in December of 1990 and was assigned to the Major Offenders Division for almost 13 years.

Burial services will likely remain private.