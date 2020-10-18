Funeral services announced for baby Nick Torres

article

Funeral services have been set for 10-month-old baby Nick Torres, according to the Baby Nick Torres Facebook page.

The page posted the viewing for baby Nick will be held on Tuesday at Compean Funeral Home, located at 2102 Broadway Street in Houston, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.



A coronation ceremony will also be held on Tuesday at 6 p.m.



The memorial service will be held on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Baby Nick will be laid to rest at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.



Guests are being asked to wear white.



The Torres family was battling to keep baby Nick on life support after he was taken to the hospital when he was found unresponsive in a bathtub.

Several hearings and appeals were made by the Torres family and their attorneys, but in the end, Texas Children’s Hospital agreed to release baby Nick to the family.



He died at home a few hours later.

