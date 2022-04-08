Funko Pop! moving main distribution facility from Puyallup to Arizona

article

The Funko Pop brand, headquartered in Everett, announced that it would be closing its main U.S. distribution facility in Puyallup and relocating it to Buckeye, Arizona.

The company is leasing a 958,000-square-foot facility in Arizona, which will create over 300 jobs, the company said.

"We’re excited to bring Funko to Arizona with the opening this month of our nearly one million square foot facility in Buckeye," said Andrew Perlmutter, Chief Executive Officer at Funko. "The demand for Funko products globally is as high as it’s ever been and the company recently surpassed a billion dollars in revenue for 2021. The consolidation of several warehouses to one single facility will better improve our customer experience and maximize growth opportunities as our business scales."

However, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD), that means that 258 workers will be laid off here in Washington.

ESD said layoffs will start at the Puyallup location on June 9.

The headquarters and store in Everett will remain open.

