Future Front Texas hosts The Front Market ahead of the holidays

Future Front Texas is hosting more than 175 vendors from across Texas over four weekends for its Fall season iteration of its The Front Market.

The event kicked off on November 12 and runs every Saturday and Sunday through December 4 at Ani's Day & Night located at 7107 E. Riverside Drive.

Visitors get to shop a rotating lineup of Texas-based women and LGBTQ+ vendors each weekend, as well as partake in Ani’s beverage offerings and on-site food trucks.

Future Front says that The Front Market is designed as a space for guests to support the people, places, and things they want to see in the world – all while checking off their holiday shopping list.

Besides buying good from women and LGBTQ+ creatives, there are all-day DJs, drag shows, art workshops, and more.

Thanks to support from Texas-local sponsors like Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Liquid Death, Mayawell, Open House Austin, BRWN Collective, Party at the Moontower, Healthy Pet and more, all are invited to attend for free or with a donation by registering at thefrontmarket.com.

A portion of all donations at the door will also directly benefit the brand’s 2022/23 Creative Future of Texas Fund, a $5K+ micro-grants program designed for emerging creatives and small business owners in Texas.

Below is a look at the schedule:

November 19 + 20 — Weekend Two

40+ vendors, highlights include hand-thrown ceramics by LAO Goods, illustrations by Keiko Hayner, Black-owned apothecary Haus of Palo, social impact candles by Candledales

Local chef pop-ups by plant-based Dominican outfit Phatty Boy and Caribbean cuisine connoisseurs NYAM

DJ sets by Dreamchild and Clancy Jones

Official opening of community lounge from Open House Austin, exploring equitable, creative home-buying in Austin, as well as complimentary beverages from Liquid Death

Special collaborations, like a flower crown workshop, a plus-size community clothing swap & a period-kit packing party with Birds N' Bees Box

November 26 + 27 — Weekend Three

40+ vendors, highlights include resin and calligraphic goods by Steph Ivelisse, body ritual brand High Sun Low Moon, wheelthrown ceramics from Hey Moon, homemade cookies from Lyssie Lou's

Local chef pop-ups by chocolateurs Hijita and interior Mexican food truck Las Alegres Comadres

DJ sets by Dreams and Arlini Martini

Special collaborations for Small Business Saturday and Giving Tuesday benefitting The Creative Future of Texas Fund, as well as featured cocktails from Tito's Handmade Vodka x Ani's Day and Night & complimentary beverages from Mayawell

December 3 + 4 — Weekend Four (Finale!)