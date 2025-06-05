Gas leak prompts evacuations in San Marcos neighborhood

The Brief Gas leak prompts evacuations for parts of San Marcos neighborhood Residents in parts of the Trace neighborhood should evacuate on foot There is currently no estimate on when residents can return home



A gas leak has prompted evacuations of parts of a San Marcos neighborhood, says the city.

What we know:

The city of San Marcos says an evacuation notice has been issued for parts of the Trace neighborhood due to the leak.

Residents in the following areas should evacuate on foot:

Snowbell Street

Merriman Road

Jane Long Drive

Paul Pena Drive

Netherland Street

The city says that an evacuation notice has been sent through Warn Central Texas and the San Marcos Fire Department is going door-to-door to assist affected residents.

The gas leak was the result of a contractor hitting a gas line during construction.

What you can do:

Residents should avoid starting vehicles, using open flames, turning on or off electrical devices or doing anything that could cause a spark.

Evacuees can go to the Trace Amenity Center at 201 Rollingwood Drive.

What we don't know:

There is currently no estimate on when residents will be allowed back in their homes. Centerpoint Energy is on scene.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.