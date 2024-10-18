Gas leak shuts down northbound FM 620

The Brief Gas leak has shut down part of FM 620 east of Lake Travis Officials say a construction crew hit an eight-inch gas line at FM 620 and RR 2222 Currently there is no estimated time for reopening the road



A gas leak has shut down part of FM 620 east of Lake Travis.

Lake Travis Fire Rescue said at 11:43 a.m. Oct. 18 that a construction crew hit an eight-inch gas line at FM 620 and Ranch Road 2222, leading to the leak. Texas Gas Service has responded to the scene.

Northbound lanes are closed in the 6400 block of FM 620 and currently there is no estimated time for reopening the road.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route and to expect heavy delays in the area. Comanche Trail is open for an alternate route.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.