Gas line struck in downtown Austin to cause lengthy service delays

The Austin Fire Department is reporting a gas line break in Downtown Austin.

AFD says a gas line has been struck on Trinity at 2nd Street in the downtown area.

The department says crews are closely monitoring the gas levels in the nearby Marriott and at the Convention Center.

Crews believed the gas line to be about 8 to 10 inches long.

AFD says to expect lengthy delays as Texas Gas Service will remotely dig to shut off the line. ⁦