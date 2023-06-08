Texas man sentenced for possessing child sex abuse material

A Texas man has been sentenced to two decades in prison for possessing child sexual abuse material, or CSAM.

43-year-old Christopher Dallas Nelson of Gatesville was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison for possession of visual depictions of sexual activities by minors.

According to court documents, Nelson possessed and uploaded images of prepubescent minors under the age of 12 engaging in sexually explicit conduct to various social media platforms.

The FBI and Temple Police Department investigated the case.