'Serial killer' victim's daughters express grief, outrage after murderer arrested

The daughters of a 65-year-old woman, who Austin police say was murdered by a serial killer, are speaking out.

APD arrested Raul Meza, Jr. last week after they say he called them and confessed to killing Gloria Lofton in 2019 and 80-year-old Jesse Fraga last month.

"I miss her voice," Sonia Houston said of her mother.

"I miss seeing her smile because that day, like a lot died with her," Christina Fultz said.

For years, they never really knew what happened, or who could've been responsible, until police announced Meza's arrest.

"No one said what I was going to be walking into... we walk into to a crime scene," Houston said when Lofton's house was released to her after her death in 2019.

"It was one of those things I think that we'll take to a grave with what we saw, and the fact that it was mishandled so badly that somebody's life could be saved today, but they just kind of disregarded it like it was nothing, like she was nothing," Fultz said.

Lofton's daughters say Meza lived in a halfway house next door to their mother.

According to the affidavit, Lofton was found partially clothed and had a district border around her neck.

The investigation revealed that she had been sexually assaulted and strangled, and there was DNA found that matched Meza's.

"I didn't even know that they had done a rape kit on my mother when they did the autopsy. That's information I just found out. If I am able to say, 'oh, I have a video on my phone of a condom on top of the dining room table,' I imagine they saw that, but they chose to leave that," Houston said.

The cause of death was undetermined at the time.

"Had we been afforded the proper networking - I'm calling it the proper demographic, would it have been handled differently?" Houston said.

Austin police say the chief has opened an administrative review on any lapses in the investigation.

The affidavit also says Meza claimed he was promised 25% of the money Lofton's nephew inherited. Her daughters, however, say she has no nephews.

Meza was convicted for the murder of eight-year-old Kendra Page in 1982 and was sentenced to 30 years in prison but released on parole in 1993 after serving 11 years.

"I could all day blame the perpetrator who did the crime. But beyond him, the people who are supposed to keep the street safe where my kids are, your kids are. They allowed a man who already murdered a child, sexually assaulted a child, he's harmed my mother, sexually assaulted my mother. He killed an elderly man. And then what other people in the decade in between? And they let him out for good behavior for a little girl. And my mind - that baffles me," Houston said.

Houston says she is exploring legal action on how the investigation was handled.

Fultz released the following statement:

"As being one of 2 daughters of Gloria Lofton, I hereby express my profound grief and outrage over the heinous murder of my biological mother by Raul Meza in 2019. We are also deeply disappointed and appalled by the failure of the Austin Police Department to follow up on a DNA match in 2020, which could have potentially prevented the death of Mr Fraga.

The fact that Raul Meza had moved into the home of his future victim and that this crucial information was not acted upon is an egregious failure on the part of the Austin Police Department. This failure represents a grave injustice to our family and the entire community, as it allowed a dangerous individual to roam free and commit such a horrific crime.

Furthermore, we are disgusted to learn that the former District Attorney, Ronnie Earle, made a grave error in judgment by striking a deal that resulted in only 30 years of imprisonment for Raul Meza in 1982, despite his murder of an innocent child, Kendra Page. Instead of seeking the appropriate punishment of the death penalty, Meza was released after a mere 11 years, enabling him to continue his reign of terror upon the people of Texas.

We demand that the Travis County District Attorney take immediate action in this case. Raul Meza must face trial, and the death penalty should be sought as the only just punishment for his abominable crimes. We implore everyone to join us in raising their voices, writing letters, making phone calls, and demanding that the Travis County DA pursues justice to the fullest extent of the law.

It is our duty as a community to stand up against such acts of violence and ensure that justice is served. We ask for the support and solidarity of all individuals who believe in the sanctity of life and the importance of holding criminals accountable for their actions. Gloria Lofton, deserves justice, and we will not rest until it is served.

We appreciate the continued support and prayers from our community during this incredibly challenging time. Together, we can make a difference and ensure that no other family experiences the pain and loss that we have endured.

May Gloria’s memory, as well as all the victims and their families be forever cherished, and may justice prevail.

Sincerely,

Christina Fultz

Fultz also wrote an open letter to the man accused of killing Lofton, her biological mother:

Dear Mr. Meza,

We want you to know that we will not rest until justice is served. You should have faced death in 1982. We will fight tirelessly, every single day, to ensure that you face the death penalty now. Our pursuit of justice for Gloria will never waver, and we will support the authorities in their efforts to ensure that you are held accountable for your atrocious actions.

Furthermore, let it be known that the safety and well-being of our family is of paramount importance to us. We are fully aware of the potential dangers that would arise should you ever be released from prison. Your actions have demonstrated the extent of your cruelty and the level of danger you pose to society. We will take every precaution necessary to protect ourselves and those we hold dear. While you keep track of our words towards you, we will follow your movements. We will defend ourselves with lethal precision.

In conclusion, Mr. Meza, You are a disgrace to humanity, and we will do everything within our power to ensure that you face the consequences of your vile actions. We will not falter, and we will not be silenced. Our pursuit of justice will continue until the day you are held accountable for the irreversible damage you have caused.

Lastly, to your crude, callus comment of "I’m ready and prepared to kill again, and looking forward to it" I say to you Raul Meza, "Please test that assumption , then take notes of the results".

Christina Fultz