Gateway Church founder Robert Morris has resigned after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her beginning when she was just 12 years old.

The Southlake church's Board of Elders announced that it had accepted Morris' resignation on Tuesday.

The woman, now 54, says Morris sexually abused her as a child for four years starting in 1982.

She shared her story with the online Christian publication The Christian Post, and confirmed to FOX 4 that the information she provided is correct.

The woman says the abuse started when Morris was preaching at a local church in Oklahoma and was a guest at her home along with his wife and young child.

Pastor Morris told The Christian Post, "while I was in my early 20s, I was involved in inappropriate sexual behavior with a young lady where I was staying. It was kissing and petting and not intercourse, but it was wrong."

According to the woman's account from the same article, it was more than kissing and petting.

According to The Christian Post article, the Gateway Church says after these allegations were brought to light 35 years ago, Pastor Morris stepped away from ministry for two years to receive counseling.

The church says they were unaware that the person he told them about was only 12 at the time of the abuse.

Featured article

"The elders’ prior understanding was that Morris’s extramarital relationship, which he had discussed many times throughout his ministry, was with "a young lady" and not abuse of a 12-year-old child. Even though it occurred many years before Gateway was established, as leaders of the church, we regret that we did not have the information that we now have," read a statement from the church.

The church says it has also hired a law firm to do an independent review of the events from 1982 to 1987.

"We are heartbroken and appalled by what has come to light over the past few days, and we express our deep sympathy to the victim and her family. For the sake of the victim, we are thankful this situation has been exposed. We know many have been affected by this, we understand that you are hurting, and we are very sorry," wrote the church.

No criminal charges have been filed.

Gateway Church opened its doors in 2000 and has grown into one of the largest church communities in the country, with nine campuses in Texas, one in Wyoming and another in Missouri.

Every Sunday, a total of 100,000 worshipers attend services in the churches.