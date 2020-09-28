GBI completes investigation into death of Rayshard Brooks

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has completed the agency's investigation into the death of Rayshard Brooks by an Atlanta police officer.

The GBI told FOX 5 that it turned the results of its investigation over to the Fulton County District Attorney on Monday.

Brooks, 27, was shot and killed the night of June 12 at a Wendy's restaurant along University Avenue in southeast Atlanta. The officers were called over complaints of a car blocking the restaurant’s drive-thru lane.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

A struggle ensued between Brooks and former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe and Officer Devin Brosnan when they attempted to handcuff him, dashcam video showed. In the struggle, Brooks grabbed a Taser and ran, firing it at the officer, District Attorney Paul Howard said. Shots were fired at Brooks as he was running away, which were captured by a surveillance camera at the Wendy's.

An autopsy revealed Brooks was shot twice in the back.

Advertisement

FULL COVERAGE ON THE DEATH OF RAYSHARD BROOKS

Garrett Rolfe (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Rolfe faces 11 charges, including felony murder and multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon. The felony murder charge against Rolfe, 27, carries life in prison or the death penalty if prosecutors decide to seek it.

Rolfe’s lawyers said he feared for his and others’ safety and was justified in shooting Brooks. Rolfe opened fire after hearing a sound “like a gunshot and saw a flash in front of him,” apparently from the Taser.

Officer Devin Brosnan, 26, was also charged in the incident. He is facing a charge of aggravated assault and two counts of violating his oath of office.

There is no word on when the judge will hear arguments on the case.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.