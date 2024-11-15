Genuine Joe's to reopen Saturday, plans to move locations
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin coffee shop previously thought closed gets a breath of new life.
Genuine Joe's on West Anderson Lane near North Lamar announced earlier this month they were closing for good.
However, on Friday, the near twenty-year-old coffee shop said they're re-opening Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7 a.m.
MORE BUSINESS NEWS
- Red Lobster's new menu ditches endless shrimp, but fan favorite returns
- McDonald's is bringing back a festive dessert – but not everywhere
- Advance Auto Parts closing over 700 locations following sluggish performance
According to Genuine Joe's, they received help from the community and local businesses to pull them from the grave, but they have plans to move and won't be staying at their original location.
For the time being, the coffee shop says it will undergo some changes, including:
- Increased prices
- Reduced hours of 7 a.m.– 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays
- No more breakfast tacos as the shop has had to cut back on some of their stock
The Source: Information in this report came from a Nov. 15 post on Instagram by Genuine Joe's.