Genuine Joe's to reopen Saturday, plans to move locations

By
Published  November 15, 2024 10:42pm CST
Business
Genuine Joe's reopening this weekend

Genuine Joe's Coffeehouse is reopening this weekend after previously announcing they were closing for good.

    • Genuine Joe's is reopening this weekend after previously announcing it was closing for good.
    • The coffeehouse cites support from the community for its resurrection.
    • There will be increased prices and reduced hours while the business plans to move.

AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin coffee shop previously thought closed gets a breath of new life.

Genuine Joe's on West Anderson Lane near North Lamar announced earlier this month they were closing for good.

However, on Friday, the near twenty-year-old coffee shop said they're re-opening Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7 a.m.

According to Genuine Joe's, they received help from the community and local businesses to pull them from the grave, but they have plans to move and won't be staying at their original location.

For the time being, the coffee shop says it will undergo some changes, including:

  • Increased prices
  • Reduced hours of 7 a.m.– 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays
  • No more breakfast tacos as the shop has had to cut back on some of their stock

The Source: Information in this report came from a Nov. 15 post on Instagram by Genuine Joe's.