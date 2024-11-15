Genuine Joe's to reopen Saturday, plans to move locations

The Brief Genuine Joe's is reopening this weekend after previously announcing it was closing for good. The coffeehouse cites support from the community for its resurrection. There will be increased prices and reduced hours while the business plans to move.



An Austin coffee shop previously thought closed gets a breath of new life.

Genuine Joe's on West Anderson Lane near North Lamar announced earlier this month they were closing for good.

However, on Friday, the near twenty-year-old coffee shop said they're re-opening Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7 a.m.

According to Genuine Joe's, they received help from the community and local businesses to pull them from the grave, but they have plans to move and won't be staying at their original location.

For the time being, the coffee shop says it will undergo some changes, including:

Increased prices

Reduced hours of 7 a.m.– 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays

No more breakfast tacos as the shop has had to cut back on some of their stock