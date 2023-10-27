George W. Bush bounces ceremonial first pitch at Game 1 of Rangers-Diamondbacks World Series

article

Former president George W. Bush threw what many consider to be the greatest ceremonial first pitch of all time, but his first pitch at the World Series on Friday night was not quite as good.

Bush, a former Texas Rangers owner, was greeted to loud cheers as he was announced at Globe Life Field.

The crowd chanted "USA" as Bush threw the ceremonial pitch to Rangers legend Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez.

The ball bounced well short of Pudge and skipped away of the former Rangers catcher.

Bush and Rodriguez were smiling and laughing as they left the field.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 27: Former member of the Texas Rangers Ivan Rodriguez and former US President George W. Bush meet during a ceremonial first pitch prior to Game One of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The former may have been jinxed by ex-Yankees shortstop and current FOX analyst Derek Jeter.

Prior to the pitch Jeter talked about Bush's first pitch at the 2001 World Series between the Yankees and Diamondbacks, in which he threw a perfect strike.

Jeter and Bush reminisced about Jeter telling the former president before the pitch, "Don't bounce it. They'll boo you."

Jeter laughed and told Bush, "This is Texas so if you bounce it, they won't boo you."

In the same interview, Bush, who lives in Dallas, predicted the Rangers would win the series in six games.