Expand / Collapse search

UT Austin creates new unit for campus safety

By
Published  February 4, 2026 4:45pm CST
UT Austin
FOX 7 Austin
UT Austin shifts how they approach campus safety

UT Austin shifts how they approach campus safety

The University of Texas is creating a new unit for campus safety. UT said it is focused on coordination and long-term planning.

The Brief

    • UT Austin is creating a new unit for campus safety
    • The new structure brings together the UT Police Department, the Office of Emergency Management, and the West Campus Ambassadors
    • The president of SafeHorns spoke out about the new changes

AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Texas is creating a new unit for campus safety. UT said it is focused on coordination and long-term planning.

The backstory:

UT President Jim Davis announced Tuesday the University is consolidating several safety resources into a single campus safety unit. 

The new structure brings together the UT Police Department, the Office of Emergency Management, and the West Campus Ambassadors.

"To have a president not only say that they support public safety but then keep taking actionable steps to show that through action is phenomenal," said Joell McNew, President of SafeHorns.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: More patrols around UT's West Campus

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: More patrols around UT's West Campus

UT Austin has created a West Campus Patrol District. The UT Police Department is partnering with the Austin Police Department to keep the campus community safe.

McNew said safety remains a top concern for UT families.

"This is what keeps them up at night, parents, is the safety of their students," McNew said. "The more that we can do to empower and educate people about how to keep themselves safe, their environment safe, that is what we're focused on doing."

The University also created a new cabinet-level position, Executive Director of University Safety, to oversee the unit and advise the president. Jay Swann, a former Austin Police Officer with more than 20 years of experience, will serve as interim director. His background includes work in active threat response, homicide investigations, and SWAT operations.

"That collaboration is vital, but most importantly, it has to be sustainable and that is what we're going to want to see from this person. We can all come up with great ideas. We've been advocating for things for years that we know work, but once we implement them, they must be sustainable, and that is the legacy that President Davis will have, in my opinion," McNew said.

Related

UT police, APD partner up to create West Campus Patrol District
article

UT police, APD partner up to create West Campus Patrol District

UT Austin has created a West Campus Patrol District. The UT Police Department is partnering with the Austin Police Department to keep the campus community safe.

The announcement came just months after UT and Austin police increased coordinated patrols in West Campus, an area that’s seen ongoing safety concerns.

"Together, we work as a force multiplier to enforce laws and deter those who intend to break them," UT Police Chief Shane Streepy said.

UT said it is now recruiting for a permanent executive director to lead the new safety unit.

The Source: Information from interviews conducted by FOX 7 Austin's Meredith Aldis

UT AustinUniversity/The DragCrime and Public SafetyCrimeWatch