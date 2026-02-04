UT Austin creates new unit for campus safety

The Brief UT Austin is creating a new unit for campus safety The new structure brings together the UT Police Department, the Office of Emergency Management, and the West Campus Ambassadors The president of SafeHorns spoke out about the new changes



The University of Texas is creating a new unit for campus safety. UT said it is focused on coordination and long-term planning.

The backstory:

UT President Jim Davis announced Tuesday the University is consolidating several safety resources into a single campus safety unit.

The new structure brings together the UT Police Department, the Office of Emergency Management, and the West Campus Ambassadors.

"To have a president not only say that they support public safety but then keep taking actionable steps to show that through action is phenomenal," said Joell McNew, President of SafeHorns.

McNew said safety remains a top concern for UT families.

"This is what keeps them up at night, parents, is the safety of their students," McNew said. "The more that we can do to empower and educate people about how to keep themselves safe, their environment safe, that is what we're focused on doing."

The University also created a new cabinet-level position, Executive Director of University Safety, to oversee the unit and advise the president. Jay Swann, a former Austin Police Officer with more than 20 years of experience, will serve as interim director. His background includes work in active threat response, homicide investigations, and SWAT operations.

"That collaboration is vital, but most importantly, it has to be sustainable and that is what we're going to want to see from this person. We can all come up with great ideas. We've been advocating for things for years that we know work, but once we implement them, they must be sustainable, and that is the legacy that President Davis will have, in my opinion," McNew said.

Related article

The announcement came just months after UT and Austin police increased coordinated patrols in West Campus, an area that’s seen ongoing safety concerns.

"Together, we work as a force multiplier to enforce laws and deter those who intend to break them," UT Police Chief Shane Streepy said.

UT said it is now recruiting for a permanent executive director to lead the new safety unit.