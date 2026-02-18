Georgetown HS classes canceled for day after bomb threat: district

The Brief Georgetown HS being evacuated due to reported bomb threat Classes have been canceled for the day No suspicious items were found



Classes at Georgetown High School have been canceled for the day following a bomb threat.

The threat prompted a lockdown and evacuation of the school on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Georgetown ISD reported the incident on social media shortly after 9 a.m. Feb. 18, saying that the threat prompted a lockdown.

Students were evacuated to a secure location for reunification.

In an update, the district says that law enforcement was sweeping the campus to investigate a bomb threat. Classes at the high school as well as the Career and Technical Education classes at the FRC have been canceled for the rest of the day.

All other campuses will continue to operate on a normal schedule.

Law enforcement gave an all-clear at around 11:19 a.m., having located no suspicious items.

What's next:

All after-school activities are expected to resume at 4 p.m. and the campus is expected to return to normal operations on Thursday, Feb. 19.