Georgetown ISD dashboard that tracks cases at schools taken down

Thursday, students returned to Georgetown public schools. District officials say several students and staff have since tested positive for COVID-19.

“I think they’re doing really good by just notifying the families,” said Allison Sanchez. Her son, Gavin attends George Washington Carver Elementary.

To help keep families informed, the district launched a COVID-19 dashboard Tuesday. The dashboard is designed to show how many students and staff members are infected, and their respective schools.

“I’m watching the emails from the school, I’m watching the dashboards, I’m watching the numbers on the news just keeping myself alert of what’s going on because my child is my priority,” said Shannan Conway, whose youngest son is a senior at East View High School. He is currently attending school virtually.

By Tuesday night, the district dashboard was taken down.

A school spokesperson says data on the site was incorrect. They hope to have an accurate dashboard up and running by Wednesday.

The updated dashboard can be found here.

Sanchez shared this message for school staff with FOX 7 Austin. “Thank you for coming back, thank you for risking your own safety.”

