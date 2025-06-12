Georgetown ISD state-of-the-art campus helps students of all ages learn

The Brief Georgetown ISD Future Ready Complex opens Space will be home to advanced career and technical (CTE) programs The complex was made possible with funds from 2021 bond



The Georgetown ISD Future Ready Complex opened for the first time this previous school year.

The backstory:

The Future Ready Complex provides a state-of-the-art campus that brings together students of all ages for learning. The space will be home to advanced career and technical education (CTE) programs for all GISD high school students, Richarte High School, the Bridges program, early learning center and the GISD Health & Wellness Center in partnership with Lone Star Circle of Care.

This project is made possible with funds from the 2021 Bond.

What they're saying:

"We've gotten to be open for this first school year, and we've had so many kids get to come through and experience this place," says director of Career and Technical Education Bretton Schultz.

The Georgetown ISD Future Ready Complex provides 8 different advance CTE programs.

From advanced engineering to rocketry. Students are able to get hands-on experience in the workforce.

"All the equipment in here is things that you would see in any professional kitchen. I worked in hotels and restaurants before this, and this is the nicest kitchen I've ever worked in. So it's a great privilege for the kids to be able to learn in this environment," says culinary instructor, Emily Jimenez.

Students learn the basic skills then move to a more advanced class. Preparing them for what to expect when they graduate high school.

"They're not going to feel intimidated because they've been working with it every single day in this class. But other than being in the culinary industry, they're learning things like professionalism, time management, communication, how to handle pressure, and still be able to put out a good product," says Jimenez.

Schultz says these students not only leave the program with workforce-ready skills but also walk away with certifications.

"We've got students that are earning their cosmetology licenses, we've students that earning CNA or certified nurse aid, we've student that are earning their ASES or automotive service excellence in the automotive area to go directly into the industry and get jobs right after they graduate," says Schultz.

Ari Noel, who graduated from Georgetown ISD, says these courses helped him navigate what he wanted to do after graduation.

"I've actually gotten an internship for the summer through firefly so just the opportunities that it's given me has been incredible," says Noel.

What's next:

Schultz says he plans on adding more CTE programs as they see more students enroll in the Future Ready Complex.

The Source: Information from interviews with Bretton Schutlz, Emily Jimenez and Ari Noel and reporting by Jessica Rivera.



