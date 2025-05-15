Georgetown man charged with murder for deadly shooting of 22-year-old

article

The Brief A man was charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting of a 22-year-old man The shooting happened on April 25 in the 20100 block of McShepherd Road



A man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting near Georgetown last month, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office said.

On May 15, 20-year-old Bradley Puckett, of Georgetown, was taken into custody in Travis County in connection with the murder of 22-year-old Johnathon Cruz.

Based on the investigation and evidence, detectives believe Puckett acted alone.

Puckett was taken to the Williamson County Jail and was charged with murder.

His bond has been set at $500,000.

What they're saying:

"We are grateful to bring some measure of closure to Johnathon Cruz’s family with this arrest," said Commander John Foster of the Williamson County Criminal Investigations Division. "Our detectives work tirelessly and thoroughly on every homicide investigation, and we remain committed to keeping the families of victims informed throughout the process."

"While certain investigative details must be withheld to preserve the integrity of the case as it proceeds to trial, we make it a priority to meet with every victim’s family to ensure they receive the support they need during such a difficult time. Our detectives’ dedication and professionalism are reflected in every step they take to pursue justice for victims in Williamson County," Commander Foster added.

Johnathon Cruz murder

Johnathon Cruz

The backstory:

According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 10 a.m. on April 25 in the 20100 block of McShepherd Road, just outside Georgetown city limits.

When deputies arrived, they found 22-year-old Johnathon Cruz had been shot. He later died from his injuries.