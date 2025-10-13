Georgetown man gets 90 years for child sexual assault, represented himself at trial

article

The Brief Richard Vincent Ramos was sentenced to 90 years in prison for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Ramos, a Georgetown man, represented himself at trial, allowing him to directly confront his young victims during testimony. He will be required to register as a sex offender for life and is ineligible for parole until he has served a minimum of 30 years.



A Williamson County jury sentenced a Georgetown man who represented himself at trial to 90 years in prison on Tuesday after convicting him of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Sentenced to 90 years

Richard Vincent Ramos, 43, was sentenced on October 8, 2025, in the 26th District Court before Judge Donna King.

Ramos dismissed his court-appointed attorney and chose to represent himself, a move that allowed him to directly confront his victims during testimony. After hearing several days of testimony, the jury returned the guilty verdict in less than an hour.

The backstory:

The abuse came to light after a 6-year-old victim reported physical abuse, which led to a 10-year-old victim disclosing to her mother that Ramos had inappropriately touched her. These initial reports spurred the victim in this case, and another child victim, to come forward about the years of abuse to family and law enforcement.

Another child who testified described being sexually abused on multiple occasions over a five-year period, beginning when she was just 7. The assaults took place in both California and at Ramos’ residence in Georgetown, where he lived with his parents. Ramos was known to the victims and held a position of trust in their lives.

In total, prosecutors presented evidence of Ramos’ crimes against four children, including sexual and physical abuse. The jury also heard evidence that Ramos had child pornography on his phone portraying children the same age as the victims.

"Justice has been delivered"

What they're saying:

"Ramos used a position of trust to commit heinous crimes against vulnerable children for years, and today, justice has been delivered," said Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick. "The 90-year sentence handed down by the jury ensures that he will never again be able to harm another child in our community."

Dick added that the outcome was a testament to the "incredible bravery of the young victims who came forward."

The victim and her parents delivered emotional statements to the court after sentencing, focusing on their journey of healing and the victim’s empowerment to serve as a voice for other survivors of child abuse.

What's next:

In addition to the substantial prison sentence, Ramos is required to register as a sex offender for life. He will not be eligible for parole consideration until he has served at least 30 calendar years in prison.

Assistant District Attorneys Cari Warner and Tiffany Clark prosecuted the case.