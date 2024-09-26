Georgetown places new requirements on short term rental properties

The brief Beginning in November, anyone operating an Airbnb or Vrbo will have to get approval from the city to rent out to customers in Georgetown. The downtown and tourism board said it’s a booming business with properties more than doubling since 2021.



Beginning this November, anyone operating an Airbnb or Vrbo will have to get approval from the city to rent out to customers in Georgetown.

City council made that decision Tuesday after seeing a rise in short-term rental properties. The city points the increase mostly to the popularity of its downtown area.

On Thursday night, Jim Totton and his wife Nancy enjoyed ice cream on a park bench on the square.

"It’s fantastic to see the growth in this region and in general, and as long as we have the right controls to manage this growth, it’s a very exciting time here in Georgetown," said Totton.

This Tuesday, the Georgetown City Council addressed that growth with its short-term rental properties.

The downtown and tourism board said it’s a booming business with properties more than doubling since 2021.

"Now, we’re over 280 properties, and so with the trends and seeing that we just want to make sure we can maintain that neighborhood quality character," said Kim McAuliffe, Georgetown’s Downtown & Tourism Director.

On November 1, property owners renting on places like Airbnb or Vrbo will have to go through the city before operating.

"With the way that we’ve designed this program, it’s meant to be a low barrier to entry," said McAuliffe. "Just a minimal compliance type of program where it’s easy to register, easy to make payments, and all the pieces we ask for in addition are very easy to come by ."

Short-term rental operators will need to register their property with Georgetown, provide 24/7 contact info, and acknowledge city ordinances. They’ll also have to pay a registration fee and hotel occupancy tax.

"It’s really something that gets reinvested right back into our efforts to promote their properties and promote coming to Georgetown and spending the night," said McAuliffe.

It would also require operators to notify neighbors within 200 feet of the property.

"I don't think I need to be notified as long as there is the right kind of regulations for things that are required of people that are renting their facilities," said Totton.

The city hopes these new rules will benefit residents and its many tourists.

"We've heard from neighbors, not necessarily frustrated but just concerned that, you know, their quality of life and the character of their neighborhood could be disrupted if there were too many short-term rentals, and so we’ve had a lot of support for this type of program from the neighbors," said McAuliffe. "We’ve also had a lot of support from the short-term rental owners."

Between November 1 and the end of the year, the city said it will waive the registration fee for anyone who applies.

