Georgetown street resurfacing project to begin next week

Street resurfacing in different areas of Georgetown is set to begin Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Street resurfacing projects, including a high-performance surface sealant treatment and hot-in-place recycling, will be completed this fall.

The work schedule can be affected by weather conditions, mechanical issues, and product availability.

Streets are selected for resurfacing treatments based on the Pavement Condition Index study that grades roadway surface conditions and recommends treatments based on road conditions and traffic volumes. The last study was completed in 2018.

An update was recent authorized by City Council and results are expected in early to mid-2023.

For updates on the paving schedule and a complete list of projects, click here.

The City is using two types of street resurfacing products:

High-performance surface seal:

As part of this surface treatment, a sealant is applied to the surface of the roadway, reducing damage from UV radiation, water, and vehicle traffic.

Sealant work is scheduled to start Sept. 14 in Churchill Farms, Georgetown Crossing and Meadows of Georgetown.

On the day work is scheduled, the streets will be closed to traffic for 24 hours. Streets will be blocked off at 8 a.m. and will be reopened the following day at 8 a.m.

The schedule for this work and sealant work in other neighborhoods will be updated here , and via Next Door and flyers will be placed on doors as work is scheduled.

Street sealant work is planned for streets in Georgetown Village and portions of Sun City later this fall.

Hot-in-place recycling:

Hot-in-place recycling is an alternative to mill and asphalt overlay in which existing pavement is heated, removed, ground, and mixed with new material to create a new asphalt surface.

This process is completed in a single pass with multiple machines in line to decrease the street closure timeline.

Streets in residential neighborhoods along Williams Drive near Lakeway Drive and in the northwest portion of downtown are scheduled for repaving this fall.

The schedule will be updated here and via Next Door and flyers will be placed on doors as work is scheduled.

Streets will not be closed during hot-in-place repaving, however, drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to choose alternate routes. Flaggers will be present to assist drivers.