New poll puts Talarico ahead in Texas Senate race

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The Brief James Talarico is leading Ken Paxton by six points, 50% to 44%, in the latest Marist poll released Wednesday. In that same poll, 52% of Texas voters said they believe Paxton will win the Senate race. Voters gave a three-point edge to Hinojosa over the incumbent Abbott, 49% to 46%, but the race is a statistical tie based on the poll's margin of error.



A new poll shows Democrats in Texas have a chance to win two statewide races in November, something they haven't done in more than 30 years.

Talarico leads Paxton by 6 points in Senate race

By the numbers:

Democrat James Talarico leads his Republican opponent Ken Paxton by six points, according to a Marist poll released Wednesday.

The poll shows Talarico leading Paxton 50% to 44%. The margin of error for the poll is 4.4%. The Marist poll surveyed 1,139 registered Texas voters from Sept. 17-20.

Talarico is pulling a majority of independent voters (55%).

However, the poll also showed that regardless of whom they support, 52% of Texans believe Paxton will win the Senate race.

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Hinojosa tops Abbott in latest poll

The poll also asked voters about the Texas governor's race.

Voters gave a three-point edge to Hinojosa over the incumbent Abbott, 49% to 46%, but the race is a statistical tie based on the poll's margin of error.

Hinojosa is getting a majority of the support from independents at 52%. However, 68% of registered voters believe Abbott will win reelection.

A generic congressional ballot question was also asked and 49% of registered voters said they would support the Democratic candidate, while 46% said they would support the Republican candidate. A majority of voters (60%) believe the Republican running for Congress will win.

Texas voters are more likely to say their congressional vote is a vote against President Donald Trump (39%) than one in support of him (25%), while 34% say the president is not a factor in their vote.

Only 43% of Texas voters said they approved of the job Trump is doing, while 55% said they did not approve.

Just 23% of Texas voters believe their finances have gotten better over the last year. 38% said their finances have gotten worse and 38% say they've remained the same.

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Affordability is a major topic heading into the midterm elections and tops the list of concerns Texans have going into November.