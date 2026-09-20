17-year-old air lifted to hospital after Mustang Ridge auto-pedestrian crash
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MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas - A 17-year-old was critically injured overnight after being struck by a vehicle in Mustang Ridge, police said.
Pedestrian crash in Mustang Ridge
What we know:
Officers with the Mustang Ridge Police Department responded to the auto-pedestrian accident at 1:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of FM 1327.
The victim was struck by a vehicle and transported by StarFlight to a local hospital in critical condition.
The Mustang Ridge Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Travis County Sheriff's Office, and TCSO HEAT.
Authorities have not released additional details regarding the circumstances of the crash as the investigation continues.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Mustang Ridge Police Department.