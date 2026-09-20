17-year-old air lifted to hospital after Mustang Ridge auto-pedestrian crash

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The Brief A 17-year-old was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle overnight in Mustang Ridge. StarFlight transported the teenager to a local hospital, where they remain in critical condition. Mustang Ridge police and state authorities are investigating, and the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unknown.



A 17-year-old was critically injured overnight after being struck by a vehicle in Mustang Ridge, police said.

Pedestrian crash in Mustang Ridge

What we know:

Officers with the Mustang Ridge Police Department responded to the auto-pedestrian accident at 1:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of FM 1327.

The victim was struck by a vehicle and transported by StarFlight to a local hospital in critical condition.

The Mustang Ridge Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Travis County Sheriff's Office, and TCSO HEAT.

Authorities have not released additional details regarding the circumstances of the crash as the investigation continues.