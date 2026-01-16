Georgetown teen arrested for drive-by shooting in Round Rock

article

The Brief A teen was arrested for a drive-by shooting RRPD said the teen fired multiple rounds at a home in the 1400 block of Meadows Drive on Jan. 7 No one was injured in the shooting



A Georgetown teen was arrested for a drive-by shooting in Round Rock, police said.

What we know:

Round Rock police said Joseph Benjamin Alvarado, 17, was accused of firing multiple rounds at a home in the 1400 block of Meadows Drive on Jan. 7.

Detectives said bullets struck both a home and a car parked in the driveway.

No one was injured in the shooting.

On Friday, Jan. 16, Alvarado was arrested and charged with deadly conduct – discharge of a firearm. He has been booked into the Williamson County Jail.

This case remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5500.