Georgetown teen arrested for drive-by shooting in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A Georgetown teen was arrested for a drive-by shooting in Round Rock, police said.
What we know:
Round Rock police said Joseph Benjamin Alvarado, 17, was accused of firing multiple rounds at a home in the 1400 block of Meadows Drive on Jan. 7.
Detectives said bullets struck both a home and a car parked in the driveway.
No one was injured in the shooting.
On Friday, Jan. 16, Alvarado was arrested and charged with deadly conduct – discharge of a firearm. He has been booked into the Williamson County Jail.
This case remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5500.
The Source: Information from the Round Rock Police Department