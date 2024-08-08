Georgetown fatal crash: 1 killed, 2 transported to hospital; utility pole struck

One person is dead and two were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Georgetown.

The Georgetown Police Department says they were notified of the crash at 1:43 p.m. August 8.

GPD says Texas DPS first responded to the crash at Sam Houston Avenue and Rockride Lane in southeast Georgetown. As of around 2 p.m., the crash had shut down the entire intersection and drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people in the second vehicle were taken to Ascension Seton and their condition is currently unknown.

GPD says the crash took out a utility pole which knocked out power to some parts of the Saddle Creek subdivision.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.