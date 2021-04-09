Georgia site stops Johnson & Johnson vaccinations after adverse reactions

article

Georgia health officials are pausing using the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at one Cumming vaccination site after multiple people experienced adverse reactions after being vaccinated.

The Georgia Department of Public Health says that eight people experienced an adverse reaction after being vaccinated at the Cumming Fairground site on Wednesday.

According to officials, one person was sent to a nearby hospital for evaluation before being released. The other seven were sent home after being monitored at the site.

FULL CORONAVIRUS IN GEORGIA COVERAGE

While health officials say the reactions were "consistent with common reactions in adults being vaccinated with any vaccine," the site stopped the vaccinations due to the number.

In total, 425 Johnson and Johnson vaccines were administered at the site on Wednesday.

Advertisement

"There is no reason to believe there is anything wrong with the vaccine itself, and other individuals who have received the J&J vaccine should not be concerned," DPH commissioner Kathleen E. Toomey said in a statement. "We are looking into what happened and what may have caused the reactions, including the conditions at the fairgrounds such as heat and the ability to keep the site cool."

THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS VACCINE

Georgia is one of three states the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is evaluating after incidents involving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. A similar case north of Denver, Colorado stopped vaccinations the same day due to adverse reactions.

The CDC says that it has analyzed the vaccine lots and has not found any concerns so far.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.